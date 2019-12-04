NYC mayor signs bill transferring control of burial ground

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City mayor signed a bill on Wednesday that transfers control of the nation’s largest public burial ground from the correction department to the parks department.

More than 1 million people are buried on Hart’s Island just off the Bronx.

The island has until now been controlled by the Department of Correction, with graves dug by prisoners of the nearby Rikers Island jail.

Family members who have identified loved ones have complained that getting there by an occasional ferry has been difficult. But city officials promise to ease the trip in the future.

The council voted last month to transfer control of the potter’s field.