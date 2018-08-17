NYC nightclub shut down after patrons sickened by fumes

NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials say more than two dozen people have been treated for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a New York City nightclub.

The Fire Department of New York responded shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of people becoming ill at Iridium, located in the same building as the Stardust Diner at 51st Street and Broadway in Midtown Manhattan.

FDNY officials say 26 people were treated at the scene for exposure to noxious fumes and two others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fire officials say the source of the carbon monoxide was from a beverage machine. While the jazz, rock and blues music venue was cleared, the diner wasn't impacted.

Officials say the nightclub will remain closed until the FDNY and city inspectors determined it's safe to reopen.