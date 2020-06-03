NYPD: Officers fatally shoot man pointing gun at them

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police fatally shot a man Tuesday night in Brooklyn in an incident that did not appear connected to protests elsewhere in the city.

Officers responding around 9:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at a public housing complex in Crown Heights found a man who had been shot and another man with a gun hiding behind a fence, a police spokesperson said.

The man allegedly pointed the gun at officers and they opened fire. As many as 10 officers shot at him, the spokesperson said. Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted “an illegal gun was recovered at the scene.”

An NYPD investigation into the shooting will include a review of footage from the officers' body-worn cameras.

Neighbors described hearing what sounded like a gun battle, though police did not say whether the man shot by officers fired at them.