NYPD officer hit, killed on highway lived 'American dream' MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 2:25 p.m.
1 of12 Police officers line the street as the funeral procession of New York police officer Anastasios Tsakos leaves the St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Greenlawn, N.Y. Tsakos was at the scene of an accident on the Long Island Expressway when he was struck and killed by an allegedly drunk driver a week ago. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer killed by a suspected drunken driver was hailed Tuesday at his funeral as a humble public servant, a doting father and a “perfect picture of the American dream.”
Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the police department, was struck and killed last week while assisting officers at the scene of an earlier crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.
