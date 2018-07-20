NYPD ordered to record citizen encounters in pilot program

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court has ordered the New York Police Department to begin electronically recording all police-citizen investigative encounters, including low level interactions, as part of a pilot program to study the policy's potential benefits and costs.

In Thursday's ruling, the judge required the parties to submit a joint proposal for the pilot program by Sept. 13. The proposal must include a timeline for planning, implementation and analysis of the data gathered during the program.

The court-appointed monitor will then report on whether the program should be expanded or terminated.

The judge's order was in response to the urgings of police-reform advocates behind a court-ordered reform process that stemmed from lawsuits challenging the NYPD's stop-and-frisk policy.

An NYPD spokesman said it was evaluating the judge's order and its potential impact.