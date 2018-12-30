https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Nail-saloon-employee-killed-by-patron-who-didn-t-13498718.php
Nail saloon employee killed by patron who didn't pay
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A worker at a nail salon was killed Saturday after chasing after a patron who didn't pay.
Police in Las Vegas said the worker was struck by a car driven by a woman who had gotten a manicure at the salon and left without paying.
Police haven't identified the suspect or victim and are looking for witnesses.
