Name game: Ginsburg, Rowling, Beyonce on US women's jerseys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some surprising names are on the field for the U.S. women's soccer team against England: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, J.K. Rowling and Beyonce.

Each American player has a different woman's name on the back of her jersey for Saturday's match as part of the SheBelieves Cup during National Women's Month.

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn's jersey honors Ginsburg, midfielder Rose Lavelle's Rowling and forward Mallory Pugh's Beyonce, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

Other famous women on the uniforms include Mother Teresa (midfielder McCall Zerboni), Sally Ride (defender Tierna Davidson), Cardi B (goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris), Carrie Underwood (midfielder Julie Ertz), Tina Fey (defender Emily Sonnett), Malala Yousafzai (forward Carli Lloyd) and Jennifer Lawrence (defender Abby Dahlkemper).

Athletes honored include Serena Williams (defender Crystal Dunn) and former U.S. women's team stars Mia Hamm (midfielder Samantha Mewis), Abby Wambach (forward Alex Morgan), Heather O'Reilly (defender Kelly O'Hara) and Briana Scurry (goalkeeper Adrianna Franch).

"Absolutely LOVE being able to honor my role model, a hero, the GOAT in our match today with your name on my back," Morgan wrote on Twitter before the match.

Wambach, Hamm, and O'Reilly all responded to having their names on U.S. uniforms again.

"This honor was as meaningful to me, as any championship I've won," Wambach wrote on Twitter. "Amazing idea! All the feels."

Midfielder Samantha Mewis wore Hamm's name on her back and thanked her before the match for all Hamm has done for women everywhere and the U.S. women's team.

"Honored and humbled to be included in the inspirational jerseys for @USWNT #SheBelievesCup2019," Hamm wrote on Twitter. "Thank you @sammymewy. Continue to inspire and lead. Go USA!!

