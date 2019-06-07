Naming of Indianapolis post office sought for ex-Sen. Lugar

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's congressional delegation is seeking to put former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar's name on a downtown Indianapolis post office.

All nine House members and both senators have joined together on legislation naming the postal branch a few blocks north of Monument Circle in the city where Lugar was mayor before his 36-year Senate tenure. The proposal follows Lugar's death in April at age 87.

Sen. Mike Braun says Lugar should be honored as among the greatest statesmen ever to serve in the Senate. Lugar was lauded for his working helping spur the post-Cold War dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons.

The federal courthouse in downtown Indianapolis was named in 2003 for Sen. Birch Bayh, who died in March.