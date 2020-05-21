Nampa man charged in connection with mother's stabbing

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A Nampa man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed his 92-year-old mother.

The Idaho Press reports 73-year-old Danial Fairchild is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the Tuesday evening stabbing.

Nampa police found the injured woman when they responded to a home in Nampa. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her current condition was not released.

Police say Fairchild lived at the home with his mother, and he was at the residence when officers arrived.

He has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea, and court records don't show the name of his attorney. Fairchild is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 2.