Nashville announces cold weather plan for homeless community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's mayor has released an emergency cold weather plan for sheltering the city's homeless community, weeks after reversing a decision to close the winter overflow facilities.

In a plan obtained by news outlets Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced the overflow shelter will be located in a vacant Davidson County Sheriff's dormitory that accommodates 150 people. The plan will be initiated when the National Weather Service records temperatures below 29 degrees and when other shelters hit capacity.

Sheriff's spokesman Mark Preville said the facility once housed inmates on work release programs. News outlets report the location was chosen because it includes kitchens, showers and laundry access.

Last month, Cooper announced the city would fund emergency shelters this winter, reversing a previous decision to close them citing a lack of resources.