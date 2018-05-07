Nashville housing boom sees increase in worker deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An analysis by a Tennessee newspaper has found that a decline in safety inspections and ignored safety rules have led to an increase in worker deaths during Nashville's housing boom.

The Tennessean analyzed state and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration data. Citing the data, the newspaper reported Saturday that 2016 and 2017 was the deadliest two-year stretch for construction workers in Nashville's metropolitan area in more than 30 years.

Sixteen construction workers died during that time span. That is more than construction worker deaths in areas with a similarly sized workforce or rapid growth. Ten of the 16 workers didn't have harnesses or other federally-required safeguards and died from falls.

Two construction workers have died in the Nashville area so far this year.

