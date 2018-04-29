Nashville transit plan goes before voters Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville voters head to the polls Tuesday to determine the fate of a proposal to build an extensive transit system.

Under the proposal, four taxes, including a 1-cent sales tax increase, would be raised to pay for the $5.4 billion transit system.

The plan includes more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) of light rail on five corridors, additional bus service and an underground tunnel downtown. It calls for the project's completion by 2032.

Proponents say the plan would help relieve traffic congestion. Critics say it relies too much on light rail.