National Pro-Choice Group Donates $500K to Gov. Kate Brown

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown's re-election campaign has received a $500,000 contribution from a national political group.

Brown's most recent campaign filing disclosures shows the contribution from EMILY's List as her largest contribution to date.

The political action committee backs female Democratic candidates who support abortion rights.

The EMILY's List website shows Brown is one of nine gubernatorial candidates the PAC is supporting this election cycle, calling her "a progressive leader with the experience to move Oregon forward."

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the influx comes nearly a year after her Republican opponent Knute Buehler received a donation in that amount from Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

As of the most recent reporting, Brown has nearly $4 million more on hand than Buehler, who spent money to fend off challengers during the May primary.