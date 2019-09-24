National Voter Registration Day comes to Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — As Nov. 5 approaches, outreach efforts are encouraging residents of all parties to register to vote in upcoming local elections.

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, the Fairfield League of Women Voters partnered with the Fairfield Public Library to set up registration tables at Fairfield Main Library and Fairfield Woods Branch Library on Tuesday.

This was part of a national effort by volunteers and organizers to coordinate mass voter registration. Created in 2012, National Voter Registration Day engages over 10,000 volunteers each year to register voters in all 50 states.

This was the first year Fairfield participated in National Voter Registration Day, made possible by the League of Women Voters’ partnership with the library. While the League registers voters throughout the year during town events and holidays, member Joyce Flynn said having a dedicated space for registration made a big difference.

The event provided residents with opportunities to register to vote for the first time, update their addresses or change party affiliation. Flynn said voters came to the library stations to participate in all three options Tuesday.

The League of Women Voters has been active in Fairfield since 1942, serving as a nonpartisan entity that supports issues, but not candidates. Looking forward, they will host two debates next month: Oct. 11 for Board of Finance and Board of Education candidates, and Oct. 23 for Board of Selectmen candidates.

