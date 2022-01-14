National monument proposed for Nevada site sacred to tribes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada congresswoman and several elected and tribal officials announced support Friday for national monument designation over a broad area south of Las Vegas they say is biologically diverse and rich with and Native American cultural significance.
The site would be called Avi Kwa Ame National Monument and encompass a rugged and dry mostly undeveloped landscape dotted with Joshua trees between mountain ranges generally between the Colorado River and the Mojave National Preserve in California.