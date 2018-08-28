Natural gas utility proposes temporary rate reduction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The largest natural gas utility in Arkansas is proposing reducing its rates by more than $19 million following last year's federal tax overhaul.

CenterPoint Energy filed its request with the Arkansas Public Service Commission in response to an order from the commission to reduce rates because of the tax law. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , rates would drop 9.5 percent on bills from October to January and 7.3 percent in January. The lower rates would expire Feb. 28.

CenterPoint Energy has more than 400,000 customers in Arkansas.

Last month, the Public Service Commission ordered eight utilities to show how tax savings will be returned to their customers. The state's largest electric utility, Entergy Arkansas, said earlier this year that it would reduce its customers' bills by up to $466 million.

