Navajo Nation reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

The latest figures released Saturday night bring the total number of known cases to 11,753 with 581 known deaths.

After having reported no deaths nine times in the previous 10 days, Saturday marked the second consecutive day of three reported deaths on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal health officials said 125,477 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,542 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.