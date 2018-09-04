Navajo presidential candidates to pick running mates

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The candidates for Navajo Nation president are expected to announce their picks for running mate.

Current Vice President Jonathan Nez and former tribal President Joe Shirley Jr. emerged as the top two finishers in last week's primary election. They were among a record field of 18 presidential hopefuls.

They have until the close of business Tuesday to let election officials know who will join their ticket. The general election is Nov. 6.

Nez and Shirley both are from the Arizona portion of the Navajo Nation.

Candidates typically choose a running mate from another state to broaden their voter base.

The reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles. It also extends into Utah and New Mexico.