Navy wants to triple size of Fallon training range in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Navy wants to more than triple the size of its training range near Fallon in west-central Nevada, a move that would cut off public access to the federal land in five counties.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Bureau of Land Management is gathering input on the plan to expand the current 224,000-acre (90,652-hectare) range to nearly 770,000 acres (311,615 hectares) by adding federal land in Churchill, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, and Pershing counties.

The Navy's proposal comes as the Air Force seeks to add 302,000 acres to the Nevada Test and Training Range that now covers more than 2.9 million acres (1.2 million hectares) in Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties.

The services say they need to enlarge ranges to conduct realistic combat exercises using the latest weapons systems.