BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The USS Connecticut, one of the most elite submarines in the Navy, is beset with a bed bug infestation. Efforts to quell the infestation on board the vessel, moored at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, are ongoing, a Navy spokeswoman confirmed.

Navy entomologists found the insects in the perforated bulkheads between bunks on board the Seawolf-class submarine, which carries a crew of more than 100 men.