Nearly 50 arrested after protests in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

Demonstrators lie face down depicting George Floyd during his detention by police, at the Norman Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Tulsa and Oklahoma City said Wednesday 49 people were arrested during several days of protests in the state’s two largest cities.

Nearly half of the arrests happened Friday night in Oklahoma City when protesters marched to a downtown police station and some clashed with officers. Most arrests were for disorderly conduct and rioting. Seventeen of the 23 people arrested Friday were from the Oklahoma City area, police said.

Eight people were arrested in Tulsa: one on Sunday, four on Monday and three on Tuesday. Most were charged with obstructing police and all lived in Tulsa, according to a police tally.

Demonstrations in both cities over the past several days were mostly peaceful, although there were some incidents of vandalism, including graffiti spray-painted on the Oklahoma Capitol. Some in the crowd threw bottles and other items at police, prompting Oklahoma City police to launch tear gas and fire rubber bullets to disperse the groups on Saturday and Sunday.

There were also large protests Monday and Tuesday in Norman, but there were no reports of arrests.