Nearly 70 Maine National Guard soldiers deploying to Poland

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Nearly 70 soldiers from Maine National Guard's 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion are being deployed to Poland.

Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant general, said the mission is to build readiness and enhance bonds between allies and partners with training events in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

As a battalion headquarters unit, the 69 soldiers from the 286th will support five companies from Georgia, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and New York.

A send-off ceremony in the Bangor area is being planned. The 286th will depart in April and won't return until late January or early February of 2020.