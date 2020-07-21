Nearly 800 additional coronavirus cases in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washington state, bringing the state total number of cases to 47,743.

The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday also reported six additional deaths. In Washington, 1,453 people have now died from the disease.

In King County, home to Seattle, 13,319 cases and 636 deaths have been reported, an increase of 166 cases and one death from the day before.

A total of 826,354 tests have been conducted in the state, with 5.8% of them coming back positive.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.