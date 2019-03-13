https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Nebraska-Republican-Party-names-new-executive-13686007.php
Nebraska Republican Party names new executive director
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Republican Party has named a new executive director.
The party announced Wednesday that Ryan Hamilton has taken the job. Hamilton is a veteran of local and statewide races and most recently worked as the vice president of j3 Strategies, a Nevada-based consulting firm. He is a graduate of Catholic University of America.
Hamilton replaces Kenny Zoeller, who took a job as Nebraska's chief government performance officer in the administration of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch says Hamilton's experience and energy will help the party.
