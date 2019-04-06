Nebraska business leaders draw attention to workforce crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska employers are struggling to find qualified workers to fill tens of thousands of open positions.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Labor Department says there are more than 36,000 open jobs in the state. The state has just a 2.8% unemployment rate.

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds says the state is facing a "workforce crisis."

Tonn Ostergard is CEO of trucking company Crete Carrier. He says he's concerned that firms will leave the state if they struggle to find workers.

Business leaders say Nebraska could do more to retain local high school graduates, increase training of underemployed workers and step up efforts to recruit out-of-state workers. Some recommend investing in scholarships at the state's colleges and universities, community colleges and nontraditional training programs such as code schools.

