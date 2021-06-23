Nebraska governor defends move to send troopers to Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is defending his decision to send state patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border at the request of fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and using it as an opportunity to rail against the Biden administration.
Ricketts announced Saturday that he would send 25 troopers to Del Rio, Texas, this week for a deployment to last as long as 16 days. The troopers will partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety, although it's not clear what they'll be doing or how much the mission will cost.