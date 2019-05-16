Nebraska legislative speaker hopes to end 2019 session early

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The speaker of the Nebraska Legislature says he's planning to end this year's session nearly a week ahead of schedule.

Sen. Jim Scheer, of Norfolk, told lawmakers Thursday he hopes to end the session on May 31, the session's 86th day. The session was tentatively set to end on its 90th scheduled day on June 6.

Scheer says lawmakers still have time to debate and possibly pass a property tax package and a new tax incentive program for businesses, among other major proposals identified as priorities.

Scheer is aiming to have most legislation passed by May 24. Lawmakers are required to approve a new two-year state budget, but have already advanced a package through the second of three required votes.