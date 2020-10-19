Nebraska reports fifth-highest rate of new virus infections

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The recent surge of coronavirus cases in Nebraska continues to lead to record numbers of hospitalizations, and the state's rate of new infections now ranks fifth-highest nationally.

The state said a record 343 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 after it reported 734 new cases of the virus Sunday to give Nebraska 58,068 cases since the pandemic began. There have also been 548 deaths linked to the virus.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 Nebraska residents over the past two weeks registered at 531.86 and ranked fifth-highest among all the states on Sunday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The negative trend in the virus numbers prompted Gov. Pete Ricketts to reinstate some restrictions but he continues to resist imposing a statewide mask mandate. Starting this Wednesday, indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% of a building's capacity instead of the current 75% and hospitals will have to reserve 10% of their intensive care beds for new COVID-19 patients.

Even with the high number of hospitalizations, the state said hospital capacity improved. The state's online virus tracker said 37% of Nebraska's intensive care beds were available Monday. That number had remained below 30% last week.