Nebraska reports first human case of West Nile this season

GERING, Neb. (AP) — The first human case of West Nile virus in Nebraska this season has been reported in a western county, according to health officials.

The Scotts Bluff County man who contracted the infectious disease is between age 50 and 70 and spends time outdoors, said Paulette Schnell, director of the county's Health Department. He wasn't hospitalized.

West Nile virus is spread through infected mosquitoes' bites. The county, which has irrigation canals and the North Platte River, has seen an increase in mosquitoes, Schnell said. Moisture in the area has produced conditions where the disease can flourish, including standing water, she said.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek said there will likely be more virus cases this year. Mosquitoes in Lancaster and Phelps counties have tested positive for the virus so far.

Nebraska recorded 68 human cases of the virus and two deaths last year.

Most people who test positive for the disease will either have no symptoms or mild flu-like signs. Some may experience headache, body aches, vomiting, fatigue or weakness. The disease can be fatal. There aren't vaccines to prevent the virus or medicine to treat it, according to local health officials.

Health officials recommend residents apply mosquito repellant, drain standing water, avoid spending time outdoors during dawn and dusk and wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks when outside.