Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska schools are getting conflicting advice from state and federal health officials over whether students should quarantine after contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the state Department of Health and Human Services is telling schools that students who had contact with an infected person would not have to quarantine as long as they don't have any symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, then the state says a student should isolate themselves.