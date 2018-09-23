Nebraska secretary of state urges more voter registrations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale is encouraging eligible residents to register to vote or update their current information if needed.

Gale issued the reminder as part of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday. Nebraska requires potential voters to register before casting a ballot. Gale says updating registrations is important for people who have moved, changed their names or had their voting rights restored since the last election.

Citizens in Nebraska have until 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 for in-person registration or Oct. 19 for the postmark deadline for mailed-in and online registrations.

Gale says residents should act early.