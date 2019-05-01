Negotiators reach deal on Florida state budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida legislative negotiators have reached a deal on a multibillion-dollar state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The spending blueprint outlined Tuesday night includes a significant increase in public schools funding, $682 million for environmental needs, Hurricane Michael recovery money and millions of dollars more for affordable housing. It includes a $242 per-student increase for public schools.

The budget's exact final total was not immediately available.

The House and Senate cannot vote on the budget at the earliest until late Friday, the scheduled final day of the 60-day legislative session. State law requires a 72-hour period before a final vote.

The budget in many areas follows recommendations by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with some exceptions. DeSantis has line-item veto authority once legislators pass the budget.