Nevada Army Guard sending resources to California fire sites

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Army Guard has sent 16 soldiers to help with firefighting efforts in Northern California.

The Nevada Appeal reports two Nevada Army Guard helicopters departed Reno for Lakeport, California Monday morning.

One fuel truck and one shop truck will also be used to support the fire suppression.

One helicopter is equipped with a 2,000-gallon (7,571-liter) water bucket; the other is carrying a 600-gallon (2,271-liter) bucket.

The helicopters are expected to assist with fires in Mendocino and Lake counties in Northern California.

