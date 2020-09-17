Nevada COVID-19 panel OKs reopening bars in Las Vegas, Elko

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bars in and around Las Vegas will be allowed to reopen after this weekend with limited capacity, distance between customers and facial coverings all around, following action Thursday by a Nevada coronavirus response task force.

The panel decided that drinking establishments can also reopen at the same time — midnight Sunday — in Elko County in northeast Nevada.

The votes by the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force relieved a hot-button issue and relaxed the last of the bar closure orders that Gov. Steve Sisolak re-imposed July 10 to limit social gatherings where alcohol is served in coronavirus pandemic hotspots around the state.

Taverns, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries were allowed to reopen overnight Wednesday-to-Thursday in the Reno-Sparks area after a previous task force decision.

Nightclubs and other entertainment venues remain closed.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Fire Chief John Steinbeck said officials were watching for unregulated gatherings and any uptick in diagnosed cases of COVID-19 following reports of Labor Day weekend gatherings at homes and other places where people congregated.

Task force chief Caleb Cage asked for more information at the panel's Sept. 24 meeting of what he called “”interventions that could be used in the future if there is a considerable spike.”