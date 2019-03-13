Nevada Democratic Party hires director for 2020 caucuses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada State Democratic Party has hired an organizing director who worked on Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign to direct the state party's presidential caucuses next year.

Nevada Democrats announced Wednesday that the party hired Shelby Witz to help run the neighborhood meetings where the party's members will gather in February 2020 and express their preferred candidate for the party's presidential nomination.

Witz was hired by the party in 2018 to work as an organizing director boosting turnout in the midterm elections.

Nevada's Democratic caucuses are the first contest in the West and the third in the country. The party is planning to expand the caucuses next year by offering early voting and virtual participation.