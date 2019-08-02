Nevada GOP could let Trump bypass its nominating caucuses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Republican Party next month will consider bypassing its presidential nominating caucuses next year by having the party's governing members endorse President Donald Trump, avoiding any potential primary challenger.

The Nevada GOP's governing central committee will vote at its September meeting whether to approve the change, allowing the central committee members to then commit all the state's delegates to the Republican National Convention for the president.

The change comes as Republicans in South Carolina, consider whether to cancel their primary and shield the president from an inter-party contest.

Nevada Republican Party spokesman Keith Schipper says the party's potential change "isn't about any kind of conspiracy theory about protecting the president."

He says Trump is going to be the Republican nominee and the Nevada GOP's change would save party money otherwise spent organizing nominating caucuses across the state.