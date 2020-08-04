Nevada Republicans gain more voters in July than Democrats

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — More Nevadans registered as Republicans last month than Democrats, according to numbers released by the state elections office Monday.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reported that the GOP gained 6,580 active registered voters in July, while Democrats added 5,718 voters.

Democrats still hold a statewide voter registration advantage over Republicans in Nevada, comprising 38% of all active registered voters.

Republicans make up 33%, while unaffiliated voters are 23%.

Overall, there are more than 1.6 million active registered voters in Nevada. Inactive registered voters are voters who generally do not have a current address on file with their county election office, but they are still eligible to cast ballots.