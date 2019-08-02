Nevada city tried to get Arizona Diamondbacks to relocate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The city of Henderson reportedly tried to lure the Arizona Diamondbacks to southern Nevada and even had sketches of a proposed retractable-roof baseball stadium.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday it obtained records showing Henderson officials quietly began a push last year to coax the Diamondbacks to relocate, but discussions stalled.

According to an agreement with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in May 2018, the Diamondbacks can leave Chase Field and end the team's 20-year residence at the downtown Phoenix stadium as early as 2022.

The Review-Journal says Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick signed a nondisclosure agreement with the Diamondbacks in July 2018 and nicknamed the effort "Project Marble."

City officials now say they would be open to talking with any professional sports team looking to relocate to Henderson.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com