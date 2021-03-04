Nevada confirms 5,000th COVID-19 death, but trends improving

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in recognition of another somber coronavirus milestone: confirmation Thursday of the 5,000th COVID-19 death in Nevada since the pandemic began a year ago.
But the news came as otherwise upbeat health officials continued to report steady, significant improvement in slowing the spread of the disease statewide. Sisloak also said the state remains on track to allow local governments to begin taking control of setting-capacity requirements and other COVID-19 controls in May.