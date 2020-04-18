Nevada court suspends thousands of traffic warrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court in Nevada's largest city has decided to suspend enforcement of more than a quarter of a million traffic cases until 60 days after the governor’s stay-at-home directive is lifted.

The Las Vegas Justice Court made the announcement Friday, saying the decision will affect about 270,000 cases that involve traffic infractions. Officials cited the need to curb the spread of COVID-19.

That means anyone who has a traffic warrant from the court isn’t at risk of being arrested for the time being. However, once the suspension period is over, officials say those with outstanding traffic warrants will again be held accountable.

Officials still are encouraging people to pay their fines and resolve their cases as soon as possible.

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Nevada has topped 3,500, with 142 deaths.