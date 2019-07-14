Nevada deaths from car crashes down in June from 2018 rates

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State data show fewer people died on Nevada roads in June than they did a year earlier.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety reported 16 deaths from 16 crashes in June, which is almost half as many deaths as were reported in June 2018.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports 2019 is a record year for deadly crashes, with 331 deaths reported. That was the largest number in a decade.

So far, 125 people have died in crashes on Nevada roadways through June.

Safety officials say it's promising that Nevada roads appear safer this year. But they're waiting to see what happens through August. Across the country, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the "100 deadliest days" on the roads.

