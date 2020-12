GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded and two people were arrested after an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop overnight in Gardnerville, authorities said Monday.

The Douglas County sheriff’s deputy underwent surgery for a neck wound after he was flown by medical helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno following the shooting about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said.