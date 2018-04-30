Nevada gambling revenue tops $1B for third straight month

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos have crossed the $1 billion revenue mark for the third consecutive month.

Regulators released data Monday showing casinos statewide earned about $1.03 billion from gamblers in March. That's a 3.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board shows Las Vegas Strip casinos saw their winnings jump 9.1 percent to about $574 million.

Casinos in downtown Las Vegas reported the sharpest decline among the markets monitored across the state. Those casinos reported revenue of about $54 million, down 14.2 percent.

Winnings also decreased in Stateline, on the south shore of Lake Tahoe. Revenue there was about $14.6 million, down 12.9 percent.

The state benefited with about $75.8 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in March.