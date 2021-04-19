Nevada inmate fighting execution seeks firing-squad option KEN RITTER, Associated Press April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 9:10 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A convicted killer who is fighting a possible June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada in 15 years is calling for the state to consider the firing squad as an option, a rare method in the United States.
Attorneys for Zane Michael Floyd say he does not want to die and are challenging the state plan to use a proposed three-drug method, which led to court challenges that twice delayed the execution of another convicted killer who later took his own life in prison.