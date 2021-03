CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials reported 445 new coronavirus cases on Friday, reflecting a minor uptick from the average number the state has reported over the past two weeks. There were also 11 new deaths reported.

A total of more than 302,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,226 have died since the start of the pandemic a year ago. Recently, the state has reported far fewer cases and deaths than it did at the peak of a surge several months ago.