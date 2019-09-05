Nevada names members of new school finance model commission

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials have named the members of a commission charged with developing a new finance model for elementary and secondary education in public schools.

The Nevada Appeal reported Wednesday that 11 members have been tasked with developing and vetting the new funding model in collaboration with the state Education Department.

Officials say Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Karlene McCormick-Lee as chair of the commission, named four school district financial officers as experts and listed six other appointments by legislative leadership.

Officials say the new model once it's created is expected to run with the existing Nevada Plan for two years to test its impact on the two large school districts and 15 other smaller districts.

Officials say the new model would eventually replace the Nevada Plan originally developed in 1967.

___

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com