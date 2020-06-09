Nevada polls may see fewer lines after shift to mail voting

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020 file photo, people wait in line at an early voting location at the culinary workers union hall in Las Vegas. Nevada is attempting a high-wire act of holding its first-ever election almost entirely by mail, reflecting a new law allowing voters to register at the polls while keeping people safe amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske limited the number of polling places for the Tuesday, June 9, 2020, primary and instead sent absentee ballots to voters. less FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020 file photo, people wait in line at an early voting location at the culinary workers union hall in Las Vegas. Nevada is attempting a high-wire act of holding its first-ever election ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nevada polls may see fewer lines after shift to mail voting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada election officials aren't sure if they'll have long lines — or any lines at all — as voters cast ballots Tuesday.

The state shifted the primary away from in-person voting over concerns of spreading the coronavirus, and instead encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail.

Early participation from mail-in ballots and a limited number of polling places so far is on track with past primary elections, but it's anyone's guess as to how many voters will turn up Tuesday, including those taking advantage for the first time of a new law allowing people to register to vote at the polls.

“So far, with only one location, turnout has been extremely low in person," Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula said in a conference call with reporters Monday. "We don’t know what to expect election day.”

Spikula said while she's not sure what kind of turnout they'll see, she is prepared to keep open the sole polling place in her county beyond the 7 p.m. closing time if necessary.

To avoid the risks of spreading coronavirus with long lines and shared surfaces at polling places, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske sent absentee ballots to voters that can be mailed back or dropped off — a break from the practice of most Nevada voters who prefer to show up at the polls, typically during two weeks of early voting.

Cegavske’s office sent absentee ballots to all active registered voters, which includes those who have voted in one of the past two federal elections, updated their registration or had some other contact with election officials.

Inactive voters in Clark County, the state’s biggest, were automatically mailed ballots after a legal challenge from the Nevada State Democratic Party. In other counties, inactive voters who didn’t request a ballot must show up at their polling place. Those who aren’t registered or want to change parties must now do that in person Tuesday.

Despite the disruption, the change doesn't appear to be making a big dent in turnout so far. As of Monday morning, more than 341,000 ballots had been cast, which represents about 21% turnout. Two years ago, 23% of active voters participated in the primary and in 2016, turnout was 18.5%.

The top-ticket races include Nevada’s four U.S. House seats, where the incumbents — three Democrats and one Republican — are all expected to sail through the primary challenges. The biggest question will be who their opponents will be in November.

Two Democratic-held U.S. House seats, Nevada’s 3rd and 4th Districts, could flip to Republicans in the November general election. That’s drawn a number of GOP candidates to face off in the primary.

Republicans have six candidates to choose from in Nevada’s 3rd District, which encompasses southwest Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Laughlin. They include former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer and former State Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

Democrat Rep. Susie Lee is facing two challengers in the primary, but she’s considered a heavy favorite.

Nevada’s 4th District, held by Democrat Steven Horsford, has drawn eight Republicans to the race, including former state lawmaker Jim Marchant and business owner and former Miss Nevada Lisa Song Sutton, who recently acknowledged she hasn’t voted in 12 years.

Horsford’s performance in the primary will be watched closely after he acknowledged having a years-long extramarital affair, but he’s not expected to face any serious challenge.

In northern Nevada, Republican Mark Amodei is expected to easily fend off two challengers to his 2nd District seat. Though Amodei is expected to win reelection in the Republican-heavy district in November, Democrats hoping to improve their numbers are lining up to challenge him.

Seven Democrats will vie to become their party’s nominee and take on Amodei, including retired mountaineer and actress Patricia Ackerman, former journalist Ed Cohen and former Obama administration official Clint Koble.

In Nevada’s 1st District, encompassing the casino-lined Las Vegas Strip, incumbent Democrat Dina Titus is expected to fend off two poorly funded challengers. On the other side of the aisle, four Republicans are seeking the seat, but only one has filed a campaign finance report and it disclosed little fundraising. Whoever wins the GOP primary will face a likely insurmountable challenge against Titus in the Democrat-heavy district.

Voters also will settle inter-party contests in nearly 30 state Senate and Assembly races and narrow the field in non-partisan races for two state Supreme Court seats, nearly two dozen family and district court judgeships, three university regent races and three Board of Education contests.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada contributed to this report.