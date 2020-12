CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada on Saturday reported 1,589 additional known COVID-19 cases and one additional death from the coronavirus outbreak as the statewide totals rose to 215,653 cases and 2,944 deaths since the pandemic began.

Clark County had 1,571 additional cases, increasing its total to 163,484 cases, and the state's one additional death was in Clark County, which includes metro Las Vegas.