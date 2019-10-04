Nevada sex workers concerned with proposed brothel policy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A proposed amendment to a Nevada county ordinance has renewed a debate about the rights of sex workers in the state.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that the Nye County ordinance would restrict the hours when legal prostitutes are permitted to leave licensed brothels.

Officials say workers would be prohibited from leaving brothels for more than six hours within a 10-day period.

Brothel officials say they are concerned workers could have unprotected sex off the premises.

Some current and former sex workers say the ordinance infringes on the rights of legal prostitutes.

Nye County Commission officials declined to comment when asked if the ordinance discriminates against or violates the rights of prostitutes.

The draft is set to be introduced Oct. 15. A public hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com