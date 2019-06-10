Nevada to get indigent defense, outdoor recreation offices

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has signs laws creating a new state outdoor recreation office, a committee studying how to improve health care and a board overseeing the legal defense of those who cannot afford lawyers.

They're included among 55 bills Sisolak's office announced he signed Friday.

One law authorizes the creation of Sisolak's brainchild, a health care committee called the Patient Protection Commission. The Democratic governor says he wants the new commission to look at how Nevada can tackle issues like rising health costs.

Sisolak also approved the creation of a state Division of Outdoor Recreation which would promote Nevada's outdoor attractions and work to grow outdoor recreation businesses.

The governor also signed a bill creating a state Department of Indigent Defense Services. It will oversee attorneys representing those too poor to pay for their own lawyers.